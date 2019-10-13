Thai government introduces new measures to improve tourism

Proposed measures to improve tourism in Thailand have been approved in principle by the council of the economic ministers.

The steps, proposed by the Tourism and Sports Ministry, are expected to be put in place before the end of 2019 and will mean an increase in the number of places and agents offering a VAT refund service to visitors to Thailand.

The Nation reports that some rules around the travel of foreigners within Thailand will be reviewed as part of the new measures. It is understood that hotels and other accommodation providers will be offered financial help, in the form of loans, to upgrade their properties, while new safety rules will be put in place to lessen the risks of accidents or death for tourists.

Thailand also plans to host major entertainment and sporting events in an effort to increase visitor numbers, while trying to attract more international conferences to the country.

For the year, the country expects to welcome 41.8 million foreign visitors, who will spend 2.22 trillion Baht, according to the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Yuthasak Supasorn.

For this year, 40 million visitors are expected. During the first half of 2019, foreign visitor numbers stood at 26.5 million, which is a 2.83% increase from last year. Another 13.3% tourists are expected during the remainder of the year, according to TAT.

By May Taylor Source: The Nation

comments