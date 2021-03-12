Thailand tourism officials eyeing Chinese travellers

With restrictions in Beijing easing and plans to issue digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates to Chinese nationals, there may soon to be a travel bubble between Thailand and China allowing those vaccinated against the coronavirus to travel between the countries without quarantine.

The Chinese government declared it would propose digital certificates to help citizens travelling overseas, a move that made the tourism industry in Thailand “jubilant”.

Immediately after the announcement, tour agencies in China contacted operators in Thailand to talk about the possibility of quarantine-free travel for vaccinated tourists.

Thailand may potentially set up a tourism project called the “Andaman sandbox” that would allow quarantine-free travel to tourism destinations along the Andaman coast such as Phuket, Koh Ngai, Railay and Khao Lak, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

Vichit says the Andaman pilot project will benefit the tourism industry. Travel arrangments with China should be a top priority.

Source: The Thaiger

