Vaccine passport policy in bid to revive international tourism

Thailand’s Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn says he asked the Public Health Ministry to approve a vaccine passport scheme aimed at reviving the devastated tourism sector.

The government is looking to the world Health Organisation to issue a statement on vaccine passports before it makes a decision on the matter.

The Tourism Minister adds having a scheme in place would allow foreign visitors to bypass qurantine could lead to 5 million tourists arriving in the Kingdom this year.

Covid-19 task force is also considering allowing quarantining tourists to leave their rooms after 3 days of self-isolation.

Pipat predicts the Russians could be first to return, with tour agents in Russia saying demand is high enough to support regular flights of between 300 and 400 passengers.

The ministry also hopes to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to the 5 major tourism province of Phuket, Surat Thani, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and Krabi.

The vaccines would be given to employees at alternative quarantine hotels.

There are currently 58 alternative quarantine facilities across the 5 provinces, with over 6,700 rooms and 13,000 employees.

