120 kph speed limits on highway approved

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Tuesday the cabinet approved raising the speed limits on highways to 120 kph on highways and national roads. The concept was proposed by the Transport Ministry in order to improve traffic flow on the asphalts.

The regulation is only applicable to highways with at least two lanes running in the same direction with traffic islands and barriers. No ground-level U-turn slots will be allowed along these roads. The new regulation was categorised as follows:

Trucks weighing more than 2,200 kg and buses with more than 15 passengers….. max speed: 90kph

Buses/vans with 7 – 15 passengers….. max speed: 100kph

School buses….. max speed: 80kph

Small motorcycles….. max speed: 80kph

Motorcycles with 400cc engines and above….. max speed: 100kph

Right-lane vehicles….. no less than 100kph

Source: Bangkok Post

