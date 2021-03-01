14 suburban trains back to resume gain

The State Railway has returned to service 14 suburban trains to support the relief measures of the coronavirus outbreak starting March 1, 2021.

State Railway of Thailand would like to inform the public that they increase the service according to the guidelines for mitigating the surveillance measures for the coronavirus outbreak 2019 of the Coronavirus Disease Management Center (CCSA) to support Demand for services that have increased.

Which an additional 14 train in service has started from March 1, 2021, onwards as follows:

Eastern suburbs

Train 275/276, Bangkok-Aranyaprathet-Bangkok

Train 283/284, Bangkok – Plutaluang – Bangkok

Northern trail

Train 209/210, Bangkok – Baan Takhli – Bangkok

Train 317/318 Bangkok-Lopburi-Bangkok

Train 303/304 Ayutthaya – Lopburi – Ayutthaya

Southern Trail:

Train 259/260 Thonburi – Waterfall – Thonburi

Train 251/252 Thonburi – Prachuap Khiri Khan – Thonburi

However, in some areas that are still at risk of the virus, the Railway has extended the period to temporarily suspend the commercial train service until further notice.

For people who want to travel by train which can reserves seats in advance or ask for more information at the Customer Service Center at telephone number 1690, 24 hours a day or Facebook fan page PR Team State Railway of Thailand.

comments