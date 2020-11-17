Bangkok Taxis now allowed to charge ‘luggage handling fees’

From today onward, Bangkok taxis can now start charging passengers for large luggage items with handling fees ranging from 20 to 100 baht per item. Under the new regulations, taxi drivers are required to tell passengers in advance about the extra luggage fees, if they are carrying one.

The extra luggage handling fees are as follows:

Bags or luggage larger than 26”(inches) = 20 baht

Larger than 50” = no more than 100 baht

Other large items i.e. bicycles, sports equipment, musical instruments, etc. = no more than 100 baht.

The Transport Ministry says people will not be charged extra for handicap equipment like wheelchairs and walking sticks. Passengers will also not be charged extra for small personal belongings like handbags, computer cases or backpacks.

Source: The Thaiger | Nation Thailand

Photo: Bangkok Post

