BTS dumped seat spacing measures

Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) Skytrain has dumped the seat spacing measures in order to accommodate sufficient number of passengers after schools and universities had reopened today. The BTS’ CEO says social distancing measures have been eased to provide convenience for passengers.

All BTS coaches had crosses marked on its seats to separate seated passengers; however, standing passengers can’t avoid being too closed to each other especially during peak hours.

Trains and platforms will only allow 70% of its normal capacity to avoid overcrowding. Passengers are adviced “not to talk on their phone” and to “avoid facing each other at close proximity” whilst onboard.

Temperature checks and the scanning of Thai Chana app are still compulsory at the entrance of every station.

Sources: Nation Thailand | The Thaiger

