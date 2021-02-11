BTS ‘ghost station’ opens after 22 years

The city of Bangkok on Monday welcomed a new skytrain station on Sathorn Road one of the “ghost stations” which have been included in the fare since 1999 but never actually built.

Saint Louis Station, named so for a Catholic church and a hospital in the area, will serve commuters travelling between Chong Nonsi and Surasak.

Other notable venues in the vicinity of BTS Saint Louis include the Myanmar Embassy, Bangrak Hospital, and the Apostolic Nunciature Embassy of the Holy See.

Saint Louis was one of the two “ghost stations” in the BTS system map, the other being the Sena Ruam station, which was meant to separate Ari from Saphan Kwai. There is no information when Sena Ruam will be built.

Source: Khaosod English

comments