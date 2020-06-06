Green light for all public transport

The Transport Ministry has announced yesterday allowing all public transport, including buses trains and domestic flights to resume their services with the exception of some few provinces that are still at ‘high risk’ of Covid-19 infections.

The ministry’s permanent deputy secretary says the move was in conjunction with the third phase of easing of the restrictions.

“However, the protocols in resuming the services will depend on the authorities in charge of each public transport, i.e. Department of Land Transport, State Railway of Thailand, as well as the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand,”

The deputy secretary said that out of the 19 provinces that remain locked down, 12 provinces have started to grant entry to the public provided they comply with the Covid-19 preventive measures.

The ministry is still waiting for the Covid-19 situation updates from 8 other provinces before they can allow all public transport to resume their services in those regions.

Operators of all public transport are required to comply with the CCSA’s preventive measures, such as wearing the masks, social distancing, providing sanitising gels, and the use of ‘Thai Chana app’ in monitoring movement of the public.

Sources: Nation Thailand | The Thaiger

comments