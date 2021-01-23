Historical Hua Lamphong station to terminate service in November

Larry Cadiz
The historical Hua Lamphong station is terminating its service in November and will then be converted into a museum. (Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote / Wikipedia Commons)

Built in 1916, the iconic Bangkok Railway Station, popularly known as Hua Lamphong, will end its operation in November after more than 100 years of service to railway commuters, says State Railways of Thailand (SRT) spokesman Aekkarat Sriarayanpong on Friday. It will then be converted into a museum. 

The terminal will shut down as soon as the new Bang Sue Grand Station opens to the public, expectantly by November. The sudden announcement raised concerns that commuters, mostly in the working-class, will once again bear the chaotic impact during the transition.

“We’re preparing plans for it,” Aekkarat said by phone. “We’re still in the process of coordinating with relevant agencies. The Bang Sue Grand Station will become the country’s main transit hub so there are a lot of details to be considered.”

He also said the plan was laid out by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and transport minister Saksayam Chidchob, who wants to see the expansive complex of Bang Sue Grand Station being the new hub of rail transportation.

Aerial view of the new Bang Sue Grand Station now in its finishing touch will be the main transit hub for all train lines. (Photo: Khaosod English)

The 341-billion-baht Bang Sue Grand Station is located about 8 km north of Hua Lamphong and will serve as the main hub for all SRT train lines, the MRT Blue Line, and the Airport Rail Link, as well as any high-speed trains in the future.

Source: Khaosod English

