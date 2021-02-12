Ministry wants tram master plan in a month

Transportation Ministry permanent secretary Chayathon Promsorn said he has ordered the Office to create a master transport plan for Phuket within a month.

He made the announcement after a conference on Wednesday to discuss the progress of a mass transit system linking Phuket International Airport with Ha Yaek Chalong.

He also asked the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) to accelerate implementation of the transport project.

The goal is to achieve “efficient network integration” that does not cause traffic jams in Phuket.

The ministry plans to develop a host of projects, especially the Kathu-Patong expressway by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) and the Mueang Mai-Koh Kaew and Koh Kaew-Kathu highways by the Department of Highways (DOH).

The construction of road projects by Exat and the DOH must be approved first because the trams will make use of the constructed areas of the road. He requested both the MRTA and Exat, the agencies involved in developing the transport network in Phuket, to create an action plan and set up a suitable joint construction framework in a month.

