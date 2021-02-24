MRTA getting sued by BTSC for scrapping Orange Line bidding

The Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) filed a lawsuit against the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and related parties regarding the MRTA’s cancellation bidding for the construction of the Bt128-billion Orange Line western train section.

The BTSC claimed that MRTA executives abused their power as government officials, in violation of Criminal Code sections 157 and 165 and Section 172 of the Organic Act on Counter Corruption.

Opposition MP Jiraya Huangasp claimed during last week’s no-confidence debate that the bid conditions had been altered at the request of Italian-Thai Development despite opposition from fellow bidder BTSC.

The ensuing legal dispute saw the bidding scrapped altogether on February 3 for the 13,4-kilometre line from the Thailand Cultural Centre to Bang Khun Non.

The opposition aimed to gain no-confidence votes against Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, which led to six Palang Pracharath Party MPs abstaining from casting their votes due to a lack of clear explanation to the opposition’s questioning.

Source: The Nation Thailand

