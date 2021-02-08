Pier connecting MRT Purple Line and electric boat to finish in March

The Marine Department said, “installation of Phra Nangklao Bridge Pier is assumed to finish in March and assist as a transportation hub for passengers of MRT Purple Line train and electric boat service in the Bangkok and Nonthaburi areas.”

Department director-general Witthaya Thamuang said on Sunday the construction is now 90 percent complete.

When completed, the pier would help draw more commuters to use electric boats as an alternative to land transport, which will drastically help reduce air pollution caused by PM2.5 dust particles, as well as promote tourism along Chao Phraya River.

The construction of Phra Nangklao Bridge Pier is under co-management of the Marine Department and Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), under the Ministry of Transport’s master plan to connect road, rail and boat networks in metropolitan areas.

Witthaya added that the department is also proposing to improve the Nonthaburi Pier by introducing security infrastructure and improving the landscape.

Nonthaburi Pier would become the country’s second ‘Smart Pier’ and would also serve as a leisure park.

Source: The Nation Thailand

