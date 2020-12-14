PM is preparing to inaugurate ‘unmanned electric train’  connecting to 3 provinces

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is preparing to open the Green Line electric train service throughout the route of 59 connecting stations in 3 provinces, Pathum Thani, Bangkok and Samut Prakan. Only this time, it’s a fully automated, unmanned electric train system.

Spokesperson for the PM Office, Anucha Buropchaisri revealed that the PM will soon preside over the inauguration of the Green Line train project. It will be Thailand’s first unmanned electric vehicle system that will significantly help reduce pollution, saves travelling time and energy as well.

In this regard, the opening of the Green Line service will connect 59 other stations, a total distance of almost 70 kilometres. It is expected that when combined with other open routes, it can accommodate 1.5 million passengers per day.

Mr Anucha said that the development of the electric train network in Bangkok and all its 14 metropolitan lines covers a distance of more than 553.41 kilometers, in which 9 routes are currently in service.

Beginning next year, the Dark Red line (Bang Sue – Rangsit), Light Red (Bang Sue – Taling Chan) will start to operate.

In 2022, the Pink (Khae Rai – Min Buri), Yellow (Ladprao – Samrong), and in 2023, the Scarlet line (Rangsit – Thammasat University, Rangsit Campus) will put to service.

“The government has largely invested in the development of new rail systems, including the electric train to improve the general infrastructure of the country. In addition, high-speed electric vehicles causing up to 1.5 trillion baht will soon join the fleet to become the main travel and transportation system for the Thais,” Mr Anucha says.

Original writer: Business Today

Source: www.businesstoday.co

