Solar-powered EV passenger boats ready for service in the Capital

27 Nov, BANGKOK – Eight solar-powered EV boats are now available along the Phadung Canal (Khlong Phadung) route offering passengers free service for the first 6 months then subsequently will be charging a fare of 10 baht per passenger per trip.

BMA appointed Bangkok Thanakom Co., Ltd. (KT) to manage the navigation system development project along the Khlong Phadung – Krung Kasem route with its newly developed solar-powered EV passenger boats.

The passenger boats will be operating from Monday – Friday from 06:00 to 19:00hrs, a total of 39 trips per day and on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays from 08:00 to 19:00hrs with 23 trips per day.

The EV passenger boats are equipped with 12 solar panels to power its engine, electrical and GPS system including a reserved back-up power.

Costing at 6 million baht each, the boat also features new improved comfortable seats, wider aisles and a non-slip flooring for passenger’s safety.

The size of the boat is 9.90 m long, 2.98 m wide and weighs 5.98 tons with two 10 kW engines, equivalent to a 20 hp engine. Installed with a 42 kW Li-on NMC battery, the boat

The boat can run for 4 hours on a fully-charged battery and has a maximum speed of 17 kph. It has a seating capacity for 30 passengers and a wheelchair-accessible for the disabled as well.

The route travels through 11 ports, a total distance of 5 km covering 4 districts, namely Pathumwan, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Dusit and Phra Nakhon. The entire trip takes about 20 minutes and conveniently connects to other transporting junctions.

These junctions are the Chao Phraya Express Boat at Thewarat Market pier, the San Saeb pier at the Ministry of Energy and the Commuter’s Rail at Hua Lamphong Railway Station connecting to the MRT system.

