State Railway of Thailand rolls out for trains

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is launching more train services to meet the increasing demand in February.

SRT governor Nirut Maneephan said the plan was in motion with the easing of Covid-19 containment measures by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

He added that the SRT had adjusted terminal stations on some train route:

Northern line: Service starts on February 1

No. 207/208 Bangkok-Nakhon Sawan-Bangkok (changed to Ayutthaya-Nakhon Sawan-Ayutthaya)

No. 303 Bangkok-Lopburi (changed to Ayutthaya-Lopburi)

No. 318 Lopburi-Bangkok (changed to Ayutthaya-Bangkok)

No. 401/402 Lopburi-Phitsanulok-Lopburi

No. 339 Bangkok-Kaeng Khoi (changed to Bangkok-Ayutthaya)

No. 210 Ban Takhli-Bangkok (changed to Lopburi-Ayutthaya)

Northeastern line: Service began on January 28

No. 419/420 Nakhon Ratchasima-Ubon Ratchathani-Lam Chi

No. 423/424 Lam Chi-Samrong Thap-Nakhon Ratchasima

No. 427/428 Nakhon Ratchasima-Ubon Ratchathani-Nakhon Ratchasima

Northeastern line: Service starts on February 1

No. 433/434 Kaeng Khoi Junction-Bua Yai Junction-Kaeng Khoi Junction

Southern Line: Service starts on February 1

No. 485/486 Nong Pladuk Junction-Nam Tok-Nong Pladuk Junction (changed to Kanchanaburi-Nam Tok-Kanchanaburi)

No. 489/490 Surat Thani-Khiri Rat Nikhom-Surat Thani

Eastern line: Service starts on February 1

No. 277/278 Bangkok-Kabinburi-Bangkok

No. 279/280 Bangkok-Ban Khlong Luk Border-Bangkok (changed to Bangkok-Aranyaprathet-Bangkok)

Nirut said the SRT had implemented measures to prevent the spread Covid, such as setting up Covid-19 screening and hand sanitising checkpoints, while passengers are required to wear mask and check-in via ThaiChana smartphone app.

