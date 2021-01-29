State Railway of Thailand rolls out for trains

SRT governor Nirut Maneephan said the plan was in motion with the easing of Covid-19 containment measures by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
He added that the SRT had adjusted terminal stations on some train route:
Northern line: Service starts on February 1
- No. 207/208 Bangkok-Nakhon Sawan-Bangkok (changed to Ayutthaya-Nakhon Sawan-Ayutthaya)
- No. 303 Bangkok-Lopburi (changed to Ayutthaya-Lopburi)
- No. 318 Lopburi-Bangkok (changed to Ayutthaya-Bangkok)
- No. 401/402 Lopburi-Phitsanulok-Lopburi
- No. 339 Bangkok-Kaeng Khoi (changed to Bangkok-Ayutthaya)
- No. 210 Ban Takhli-Bangkok (changed to Lopburi-Ayutthaya)
Northeastern line: Service began on January 28
- No. 419/420 Nakhon Ratchasima-Ubon Ratchathani-Lam Chi
- No. 423/424 Lam Chi-Samrong Thap-Nakhon Ratchasima
- No. 427/428 Nakhon Ratchasima-Ubon Ratchathani-Nakhon Ratchasima
Northeastern line: Service starts on February 1
- No. 433/434 Kaeng Khoi Junction-Bua Yai Junction-Kaeng Khoi Junction
Southern Line: Service starts on February 1
- No. 485/486 Nong Pladuk Junction-Nam Tok-Nong Pladuk Junction (changed to Kanchanaburi-Nam Tok-Kanchanaburi)
- No. 489/490 Surat Thani-Khiri Rat Nikhom-Surat Thani
Eastern line: Service starts on February 1
- No. 277/278 Bangkok-Kabinburi-Bangkok
- No. 279/280 Bangkok-Ban Khlong Luk Border-Bangkok (changed to Bangkok-Aranyaprathet-Bangkok)
Nirut said the SRT had implemented measures to prevent the spread Covid, such as setting up Covid-19 screening and hand sanitising checkpoints, while passengers are required to wear mask and check-in via ThaiChana smartphone app.
