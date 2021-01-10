State Railway of Thailand (SRT) suspends services of its 42 trains until end of February

According to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the public is encouraged to consider cancelling or delaying unnecessary cross-provincial travel during the Covid-19 situation to reduce the risk and prevent the spread of the disease.

The SRT, therefore, has announced that the 12 weekend sightseeing trains will not be in service from Saturday, January 9, 2021, and 30 regular passenger rail services will be suspended starting on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

For more information, please contact the SRT hotline 1690 or follow the Facebook Page: Public Relations and Tourism Service Center, SRT

Source:

https://www.facebook.com/informationcovid19

