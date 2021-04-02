State Railway of Thailand revised service

Governor of the State Railway of Thailand, Mr Nirut Maneepun, revealed that in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, as well as serve the needs of train customers, services on SRT will be increased on many long-distance services. This has already been in effect since March 13th, the 30 additional services are as follows:

SOUTHERN LINE, NUMBER 10 TRAINS

• Special express diesel train No. 43, Bangkok-Surat Thani, started on 13-March.

• Special express diesel train No. 40, Surat Thani-Bangkok, started on 14-March.

• Special express Thaksinarat, Train No. 31, Bangkok-Hat Yai, will start from 26-March.

• Special express Thaksinarat, train No. 32, Hat Yai-Bangkok, will start from 27- March.

• Express diesel train No. 83/84 Bangkok-Trang-Bangkok, will start from 9-April.

• Express diesel train No. 39/44 Bangkok-Surat Thani-Bangkok, will start from 9-April.

• Fast train No. 175/176 Hat Yai-Sungai Kolok-Hat Yai, will start from 9-April.

NORTHERN LINE, WILL START FROM 9-APRIL 2021, WITH 4 TRAINS.

– Fast train No. 107/108, Bangkok-Denchai-Bangkok.

– Fast train No. 109/102 Bangkok-Chiang Mai-Bangkok. Special express train.

NORTHEAST LINE WILL START FROM 9-APRIL 2021, WITH 7 TRAINS.

• Isan Makka. Special express train No. 25 Bangkok – Nong Khai.

• Special express diesel train No. 71 Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani.

• Special express diesel train No. 75 Bangkok – Nong Khai.

• Fast train No. 139/140 Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani-Bangkok.

• Fast train No. 145/146 Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani-Bangkok.

NORTHEAST LINE WILL START FROM 10-APRIL, 2021, WITH 3 TRAINS.

– Isan Makka. Special express train No. 26 Nong Khai–Bangkok.

– Special express diesel train No. 72 Ubon Ratchathani–Bangkok.

– Special express diesel train No. 76 Nong Khai-Bangkok

2 SPECIAL TOUR TRAINS AND SPECIAL HOLIDAY PASSENGER TRAINS WHICH HAVE STARTED OPERATING SINCE13-MARCH:

– Tour Train No. 909/910 Bangkok-Namtok-Bangkok

– Tour train No. 911/912 Bangkok-Suan Son Pradipat-Bangkok.

– Special Passenger Train No. 997/998 Bangkok-Ban Phlu Ta Luang– Bangkok.

SRT takes very seriously the safety and convenience of its customers and is anxious to do all it can to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and is acting in co-ordination with the Ministry of Transport, Department of Rail Transport and the Ministry of Public Health.

Screening points measuring passengers temperature and hand sanitising stations are in place at the entry to each station, and mask wearing and social distancing is requested at stations and on trains. 50% of seats will be unsold to assist distancing requirements. Passengers are also requested to use the Thai Chana App when using the service or fill in details manually.

Services will continue to be suspended in areas of high-risk until further notice. People who wish to travel by train can reserve seats in advance or call the Customer Service Center on 1690, 24 hours a day, or visit the Facebook fan page of the State Railway of Thailand PR team.

