Taxi vehicles service extended from 9 to 12 years

Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Ms Ratchada Thanadirek said on Tuesday that in order to help taxi operators whose business have been severely affected by the pandemic, the Cabinet has approved the extension of the vehicle’s life span service from 9 years to 12 years. Currently, there are 8,000 registered personnel in the transportation system.

The additional three-year extension was granted provided that vehicles older than 9 years must undergo regular check-up of four times a year to prevent air pollution and maintain the vehicle’s condition.

The resolution of the committee was a review from the original draft on 15 September 2020, extending the service years of taxis carrying no more than seven passengers from 9 years to 12 years.

Source: Business Today

comments