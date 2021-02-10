Thailand aims for 30% electric vehicle production

By 2030, Thailand aims to have 30% of car production to be electric vehicles in an effort to minimise air pollution as the air quality in a number of provinces in Thailand, particularly Bangkok and Chiang Mai, has been at levels classified as unhealthy and even dangerous in reports by IQAir.

Electric vehicles would include cars, motorbikes and buses. Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit says the government wants to stimulate the use and production of electric vehicles, with national strategies focusing on the environment and air pollution solutions.

Crop burning in Northern provinces is a major factor in Thailand’s pollution. Although gas emissions from cars, buses and trucks are not the main cause of the poor air quality, a recent survey from Nissan Motor Co showed that 91% of Thais would buy an electronic vehicle because of the environmental impact.

Suriya says the government is also looking into tax benefits for buyers and investment incentives for companies to help Thailand reach its goal by the end of the decade.

SOURCE: Bloomberg

