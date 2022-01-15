The electric car evolution

Every day we hear about Electric cars coming from all mayor brands. What is the difference between Gasoline, Diesel, Hybrids and EV’s?

So Called Combustion engines drive our present age vehicles.Gasoline Engines, also able to drive on LPG and other gas alternatives and Diesel Engines are commonly known to us. What about our modern age electric vehicles?

First of all, the origin of electrically driven cars goes back to 1828 to Robert Anderson a 19th-century Scottish inventor, best known for inventing the first electric carriage in Scotland around 1832–1839. The carriage was powered by non-rechargeable primary power cells.

The name Porsche has been associated with pioneering automotive engineering innovations since the beginning of the last century. In 1900, 121 years ago. Prof. Ferdinand Porsche unveiled his Lohner Porsche, an electric car with wheel-hub motors driving the front wheels. Soon after, the Lohner Porsche featured another world first, all-wheel electric drive and fourwheel brakes.

Prof. Ferdinand Porsche goes down in history as the designer of the first functional hybrid. Todays Hybrids from several brands such as the Toyota Primus and Camry, Honda CRV Hybrid, Ford Escape Hybrid, Hyundai Elantra, Kia and the Porsche 918 Spyder head the start of a new automotive evolution.

Hybrid Versus EV

A hybrid combines at least one electric motor with a gasoline engine to move the car. The electric system recaptures energy via regenerative braking. Sometimes the electric motor does all the work, sometimes it’s the gas engine, and sometimes they work together. The driver may have a choice and can select what power unit to choose.

The result is less gasoline burned and, therefore, better fuel economy. Adding electric power can even boost performance in certain instances. Last but not least it is environmentally friendly with less damaging emissions.

A fully Electric Vehicle also named EV has a battery and Electric motors on either two wheels or as a 4-wheel drive on all 4 wheels. The electricity comes from a battery pack that’s partly reloads as the car decelerates but can be recharged at charging stations or at your own car port.

Why are EV cars so fast in acceleration as claimed by the manufacturers? Both EV and Hybrids are speed and acceleration performers.

Electric motors produce a consistent linear or rotary force (torque) with a 95 % efficiency converting input energy to mechanical motion. Combustion Engines produce an increasing torque from low-level revolutions to a higher level as the engine’s speed increases.

A combustion engine, however is less efficient with the energy put in, as its efficiency is less than 50%. Elon Musk of Tesla Motors, a South African descent of Pretoria who through very smart investing and planning, became the major shareholder and CEO of Tesla Inc. the manufacturer of the Tesla EV cars, among other investments, and presently a forerunner with Tesla and the richest person in the world, heads the EV revolution off with most sold EV’s worldwide.

As major manufacturers will undoubtedly catch up with cheaper models and alternative drives, we should all be ready to understand the technique and the big contribution towards global vehicle emissions. As batteries improve and without any doubt, a longer lasting alternative is at the Research and Development departments of battery manufacturers. EV’s are the future!

