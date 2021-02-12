the train ticket now can be reserve 30 days in advance

Governor of the State Railway of Thailand Mr Nirut Maneepan stated, in order to make the passenger more convenient who travels by train the period of the ticket booking in advance has been changed. Before, tickets can be reserved for not up to 3 days, which now has been changed to 30 days in advance before the travel date.

This is in order to comply with the flexibility policy of surveillance measures for the spread of COVID-19 and also facilitates the travel for passengers during special holidays and postponement of the annual substitute holidays in the year 2021 by a cabinet resolution.

It is expected that after the situation has improved, many people plan to travel across the provinces by adjusting the period of ticket sales 30 days in advance, which has started on 11 February.

Setting a screening point to measure passengers fever before entering the station area, setting up hand washing alcohol service points, wearing masks, and scanning the Thai Chana application before and after using the service.

The passenger that cannot join the Thai Chana application, they can fill in the travel information instead.

For more information which can call at the Customer Service Center, telephone number 1690, available 24 hours a day or https://www.facebook.com/pr.railway.

