Tollway Fees to go up for the first time in 5 years

Don Muang Tollway Public Company Limited, operator of the Uttaraphimuk Elevated Tollway aka the Don Muang Tollway, announced on Monday (October 21) that the company will raise tolls on its elevated tollway over the next five years from December 22, 2019 through December 21, 2024.

The increases will be introduced gradually, with the tolls for Dindaeng – Don Muang section going up by 10 Baht (average 2 Baht per year) and the Don Muang – National Memorial by 5 Baht (average 1 Baht per year).

The new increase tollway fees are as follows:

By The Nation Photo: Khaosod English

