Transport Ministry to confirm location of new southern land bridge

Thailand’s Transport Minister says the location of the much-discussed southern land bridge will be confirmed by June.

Saksayam Chidchob says the bridge will provide a more convenient option for shipping goods between the Middle East and the Pacific region.

The government is reviewing various provinces in the province of Chumphon on the gulf of Thailand and in Ranong province on the Andaman Sea, based on their engineering, environmental and economic potential.

The land bridge project replaces the Kra Canal project, which has been dismissed on environmental grouds.

It’s hoped the land bridge will provide a more convenient link between the Strait of the Hormuz and the Andaman Sea, 4,000 kilometres away.

Goods would be shipped to the Andaman province of Ranong, before being transported.

Via the land bridge to Chumphon in the Gulf of Thailand.

From there, goods can be sent overseas market in places like China, Japan, and South Korea.

The Malacca Strait was used to transport 19 million barrels of crude oil a day.

16 of which were destined for those 3 countries.

He says the planned land bridge has the potential to become a new shipping option for cargo travelling between the Indian ocean and the pacific, thereby helping the economy in the southern region.

Source: The Thaiger

comments