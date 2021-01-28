Bangkok Airways back in the skies again

Bangkok Airways will resume several domestic flights starting 1st of February after being suspended for almost a month. Other flights will remain suspended until March 27.

Starting Monday, Bangkok Airways will operate on the following routes:

Bangkok – Samui Bangkok – Phuket Bangkok – Krabi Bangkok – Lampang Bangkok – Chiang Mai Bangkok – Trat Bangkok – Sukhothai

Operating hours of airports:

Samui Airport – from 09:00 to 19:30hrs

Sukhothai Airport – 06:00 to 20:00hrs

Trat Airport – 08:00 to 17:00hrs

(for other airports, check with your local authorities)

The headquarters’ ticketing office at Vibhavadi Rangsit Road will remain closed until February 28.

For more details, contact Bangkok Airways hotline at 1771 and +662 270 6699 from 08:00 to 20:00hrs or email at: Reservation@bangkokair.com

