Bangkok Airways suspends domestic flights

Due to the current Covid crisis, Bangkok Airways is temporarily suspending two domestic flights starting 10 – 31 January 2021:

Koh Samui – Phuket (round trip)

Phuket – Hat Yai (round trip)

The ticketing office at Vibhavadi Rangsit Road head office will be closed as well from 11 – 31 January.

For details, please call 02 270 6699 (from 08:00 – 20:00 hrs)

or dial Call Centre: 1771

Email: reservations@bangkokair.com

PG Live Chat: https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatTH

Passengers who purchased flight tickets from any Bangkok Airways offices can contact the airline for rescheduling without extra charge and/or contact your travel agency.

Bangkok Airways advise passengers to check their flights with the airline and the local government authorities before travelling.

FYI:

Coronavirus Disease Situation Management Centre: http://bit.ly/2MErVYn

Airports of Thailand: www.airportthai.co.th/th/

or www.facebook.com/DepartmentOfAirports/

The airline apologise for any inconveniences that may arise from the cancellation.

comments