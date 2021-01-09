Bangkok Airways suspends domestic flights

Due to the current Covid crisis, Bangkok Airways is temporarily suspending two domestic flights starting 10 – 31 January 2021:
- Koh Samui – Phuket (round trip)
- Phuket – Hat Yai (round trip)
The ticketing office at Vibhavadi Rangsit Road head office will be closed as well from 11 – 31 January.
For details, please call 02 270 6699 (from 08:00 – 20:00 hrs)
or dial Call Centre: 1771
Email: reservations@bangkokair.com
PG Live Chat: https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatTH
Passengers who purchased flight tickets from any Bangkok Airways offices can contact the airline for rescheduling without extra charge and/or contact your travel agency.
Bangkok Airways advise passengers to check their flights with the airline and the local government authorities before travelling.
FYI:
Coronavirus Disease Situation Management Centre: http://bit.ly/2MErVYn
Airports of Thailand: www.airportthai.co.th/th/
or www.facebook.com/DepartmentOfAirports/
The airline apologise for any inconveniences that may arise from the cancellation.