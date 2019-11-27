New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam

Thailand has Phang Nga Bay, Vietnam has the famous Ha Long Bay and the lesser-known Lan Ha Bay.

Vietnamese cruise operator Indochina Sails has a new route starting this December, sailing from Hai Phong to the Lan Ha Bay region, northern Vietnam.

They say that joining this new cruise will be more convenient for guests as the home-port is closer to Hanoi. Lan Ha Bay is one of three bays served by their cruise boats. Ha Long Bay is the most famous with more than 100 cruise operators in operation.

The bay has almost 2,000 islets. Boats are based at Bai Chay harbour Bai Tu Long Bay is 30 km east of Ha Long, quieter and has around 1,600 limestone islets. Cruise boats are based at Hon Gai harbour.

The smallest of the three bays, Lan Ha Bay, is 10 km south of Cat Ba Island with 300 islets and limestone karst. This bay is recommended for adventure travelers interested in kayaking, rock climbing and trekking.

Indonchina Sails has more than 20 years experience offering cruises on Ha Long Bay. The new cruise boat will have 36 cabins and offer guests a luxury travel experience.

Famed for its tropical islets with secluded sandy beaches the UNESCO World Heritage bay has retained its pristine environment by avoiding substantial tourist attention.

So far it has been protected from overcrowding and environmental issues that blight the bigger tourist magnet, Ha Long Bay.

Indochina Sails’ Lan Ha two-day, one-night cruise package comes with on-board meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) served at the boat’s second deck restaurant, which also has a lounge area with a vantage point to admire the bay.

