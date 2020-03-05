Phetchaburi Festival

The celebration of the 19th-century Phra Nakhon Khiri Palace, one of Phetchaburi’s most important historical sites, is taking place again from tomorrow until March 15.

The annual event is to be held in four venues. The palace complex itself, which houses a national museum dedicated to King Rama IV who had it built, will feature special exhibitions on the Thai Song Dam ethnic group, which is a culturally distinct part of Phetchaburi’s population, and on vintage lanterns. Traditional performances that reflect the lifestyles of Thai people during the king’s rein will be put on stage. Every night, the hilltop palace will be illuminated with colourful lights and fireworks.

Meanwhile, on the lower ground, the Chalerm Phrakiat Park just northeast of the hill will host a variety of cultural performances, handicraft-making demonstrations, a photo exhibition, sale of local Otop (One Tambon One Product) goods and much more.

Every evening, nearby roads, namely Khiri Ratthaya, Ratchawithi and Ratchadamnoen, will be full of stalls selling food and various other items. There will also be stations where visitors can learn about many occupations.

Last but not least, the grounds in front of Benchamatheputhit Phetchaburi School will be the venue for a motor show complete with performances by celebrities. On the last day, there will be a lucky draw for which the top prizes include a car and a pickup.

All are welcome and encouraged to wear traditional costumes.

For details, search for TAT Phetchaburi on Facebook or call 032-471-005/6.

WRITER: Pongpet Mekloy

Source: Bangkok Post

