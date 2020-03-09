Ubon Ratchathani – the Grand Canyon of Thailand

Ubon Ratchathani has many interesting and beautiful places to visit such as Pha Taem National Park, which is famous for its prehistoric rock paintings, Sam Pan Boak or the Grand Canyon of Thailand, Huai Sai Yai Waterfall, one of the most beautiful waterfalls of Northeastern Thailand, Kaeng Saphuee Public park, Wat Tham Khuha Sawan, and Wat Phrathat Nong Bua.

For those who are enthusiastic about local festivals, the Candle Festival on Khao Phansa Day is the most important event of the province, in which huge and elaborately carved candles are paraded throughout the city.

Popular souvenirs from Ubon Ratchathani include hand-woven cotton cloth, loincloth, silk cloth, folk pattern pillows, and brass wares. For food lovers, white pork sausage, Thai sweet sausage, and northeastern-style fermented sausage are the must try.

Located on the banks of the Mun River, Ubon Ratchathani is a large, provincial capital city whose History dates back around two centuries, officially in 1780 when King Taksin the Great appointed the region’s first ruler and awarded the city its name. The city was governed by four semi-autonomous rulers until 1882 when it was appointed a governor as part of the Kingdom Siam.

Located in the lower region of Northeastern Thailand, 629 kilometers from Bangkok, Ubon Ratchathani province features plateaus and mountain ranges with the Mun River running through the middle. Sandstone cliffs along the Mekong River serve as a natural border between Thailand and Laos. This region, where Ubon Ratchathani borders both Cambodia and Laos and the Mekong flows into Cambodia has been coined “the Emerald Triangle” in recognition of its magnificent green landscapes. Adding to Ubon Ratchathani’s natural appeal, Phu Chong Nayoi and Pha Taem national parks are two of Isan’s most unspoiled and unvisited natural preserves.

Ubon Ratchathani province features plateaus and mountain ranges with the Mun River running through the middle. The region where Ubon Ratchathani borders both Cambodia and Laos has been coined "the Emerald Triangle" in recognition of its magnificent green landscapes. Adding to Ubon Ratchathani's natural appeal, Phu Chong Nayoi and Pha Taem National Parks are two of Isan's most unspoiled and unvisited natural preserves. Ubon Ratchathani, the north-east's largest city, is also a wonderful place to witness the annual candle festival, a charming Buddhist celebration.

