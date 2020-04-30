32 domestic flights approved for May as some airports reopen

As Thailand starts to reopen some businesses to get people back to work again, the Department of Airports director general has announced the opening of 14 airports across Thailand.

But the airline industry, being grounded over the past month, still has a long path ahead. Starting May, only 32 domestic flights are allowed to operate under strict provisions of the department.

Up to 3,000 passengers are expected daily during May with limited flight schedules currently being proposed. Before the Covid-19 outbreak, there were almost 40,000 domestic passengers traveling across the country on a daily basis.

Most of the airports that are being reopened are located in destinations where provinces have had low infection cases and have lifted restrictions, e.g. Nakhon Si Thammarat and Udon Thani airports.

Director General Tawee Gasisam-ang says the department will implement strict guidelines at all airports. This includes the disinfecting of baggage carousels, setting up partitions at check-in counters to separate airline staffs and passengers, airport seating will be rearranged according to social distancing and the measuring of all passengers’ body temperature.

“Passengers not wearing a mask will not be allowed to enter the terminal… and queues have been marked for passengers to maintain a one-metre distance from each other while lining up for tickets, baggage check or boarding the plane.”

Yesterday the CCSA had also denied rumours regarding Chinese tourists returning to Thailand in May. Spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said that this will not be allowed as the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has extended the ban on all incoming international flights until at least 31st of May.

The international flight ban exempts military aircrafts and aircrafts requesting for emergency landings, humanitarian aid flights, as well as repatriation and cargo flights.



