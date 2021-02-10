All-in-one touring experience at Sam Roi Yot

SAM ROI YOT LAKE

During this time of the year, the wild lotus flowers in Sam Roi Yot Lake are in full bloom. A perfect time to visit the place and take a boat ride to view up-close the magnificent lotus blooming in the pond.

The natural atmosphere during this period boasts the many kinds of flower species and migratory birds flocking around the area while feeding on the fish in the pond. In this stunning coastal reserve, you’ll discover that it is a home to a variety of rare birds.



It is most recommended to start off your journey in the morning and take the boat ride which is available from 6:00am – 6:30pm as the weather is cool and breezy during the day.

KHAO SAM ROI YOT PARK

After having breakfast, which you could find a couple of good rustic eateries in the area, you can further your travel to Khao Sam Roi Yot Park. It is a coastal national park in Kui Buri District that covers a total area of 98.08 km², in which 20.88 km² are marine areas.

Khao Sam Roi Yot Park was Thailand’s first coastal national park. Located 40 km south of Hua Hin, the park’s mountainous scenery is a stand out. You will also find freshwater swamps and numerous coastal wildlife habitats as you journey deeper into the park.

The best way to get to the park is by car or you can take a bus or train from Pranburi and continue on a songthaew widely available in the area, which departs to Bang Pu village every half hour from morning ‘til noon.

PHRAYA NAKHON CAVE

Continuing your travel southward, your nearest ‘need-to-visit’ destination will be the majestic P h r a y a N a k h o n C a v e . T h e re i s a magnificent green and gold pavilion mysteriously built inside the cave that will definitely mesmerize you once you’ve seen it with your own eyes.



Although journeying inside the cave is not that easy as there are numerous downward slopes and upward climbs before reaching the pavilion, anyone who has made the journey couldn’t perfectly describe the magical moments inside the cave.

LAEM SALA BEACH

Walking out from the cave just a few hundred metres from the pavilion, you have now landed on the ‘paradise-like’ Laem Sala Beach. Totally different from the cave settings, the beach boasts its clear water and white sand.



An ideal spot for an afternoon swim, fishing, and preparing your lunch on the beach. If you’re planning to stay overnight, there are also several cozy accommodations available nearby at Sam Phraya Beach.

It is timely to take the between now until end of February and the local villagers are more than willing to provide you all the connecting services that you’ll need to fully enjoy the tour.

For more details and reservations, please call + 66 (0)92 6 51 3269

Story by Visa Chimdee

comments