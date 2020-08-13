Ban, postponed, suspended – indefinitely?

“An indefinite ban on international scheduled flights into Thailand continue as the global pandemic situation remains serious in other countries,” – the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said yesterday in response to clarify the country’s ban of foreign tourists back into the Kingdom.

“No commercial airlines are allowed to operate flights into and out of Thailand as of now, and only a number of foreign businessmen are permitted to enter the country for business purposes.”

All people intending to fly to Thailand, including foreign work permit holders as well as Thai nationals, are tested before they are allowed to board the aircraft. However, some have tested negative before getting on the flight only to test positive later during their quarantine period due to the delayed incubation period of the Covid-19 symptoms for some people.

At this stage the government is limiting arrivals of foreigners, and Thai repatriates to 500 passengers per day in line with the CCSA’s precautionary measures. This applies to all categories of visitors wanting to come back into the country, which apparently creates bureaucratic nightmare for embassies around the world.

Source: The Thaiger

Photo: Raul Sifuentes/GETTY

