Bangkok Airways heading for the sky from May 15

Bangkok Airways will resume its domestic flights from May 15, starting with the Bangkok-Samui-Bangkok route twice daily. Flights are expected to operate from 8:00 am – 7:00 pm to also comply with the current curfew hours.

All flight operations will comply with new safety measures and social distancing guidelines set by the Public Health Ministry and the CAAT. Other Bangkok Airways’ routes will be announced later.

The health and safety measures will include onboard seat distancing, suspension of in-flight food and beverage services and a ban on consumption of personal food or drink. All crew members must wear masks and gloves when on duty and passengers are required to wear protective masks at all times during flights.

The airport has put in place safety measures to “ensure the highest level of safety for all passengers and staffs”.

