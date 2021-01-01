Greenfield Valley Fishing Resort – an exceptional fishing destination

As we promote tourism for Hua Hin and the surrounding area we were very pleased to see that Hua Hin airport has opened up to more flights, making traveling here much more convenient.

There are already so many fun activities to do in Hua Hin but I have now discovered a new relaxing and at the same time exciting hobby, fishing.

I like to explore new places, looking for something different, something exotic and I chanced upon an amazing place with breath taking scenery called Greenfield Valley Fishing resort. It is absolutely beautiful, certainly mesmerizing.

Whilst it is situated in the midst of nature, close to the mountains it is not hard to find. Look for their signs on Soi 112 or you can input “Hua Hin Safari Park” into your GPS as Greenfield Valley Fishing Resort is right next door.

Within the resort there are four lakeside villas, all with stunning views along the lake up to the mountains which cost just 1,500 baht per night, including a delicious breakfast. Fishing prices vary from 500 baht to 4,400 baht according to which lake you want to fish and how many rods you want to use.

The lakes are open for fishing from 8:00am to 6:00pm, the restaurant, however, open at 8:00am but will take “last orders” at 7:00pm I invited some friends and the nine of us booked in for two nights but I could only stay one night as I had to visit my mother who has a house in Hua Hin.

Once we had booked in, we decided to explore the beautiful natural scenery around their three lakes. We then decided to try their Restaurant Greenfield Terrace and were pleased we did; the food, both Thai and Western was delicious and very reasonably priced.

In the morning we woke up early excited for our fishing day, we took a walk around the property, had our breakfast, then straight to the fishing lakes. One lake is for Carp Fishing, one for Barramundi and Peacock Bass and the last one their “jewel in the crown” a lake with Arapaima, a fish native to the Amazon river. These fish grow to over 100kg in size and 2 meters in length, which I thought was mad!

Fishing here is an amazing experience, a blend of utter relaxation, surrounded by nature, listening to the wind, the birds, the water and then, ZZzzz the line rips from your reel, you jump to your feet, your heart is pounding, adrenaline spiking and a fish is pulling hard on your rod.

We didn’t manage to catch an Arapaima but we did catch another fish from the Amazon, the beautiful Red tail catfish. How much better can this be? An absolute experience of a lifetime, fishing for monster fish from your villa, evening barbecues, surrounded by nature, what an amazing vibe.

We truly recommend you to Greenfield Valley Fishing Resort, for its beautiful landscape, amazing scenery, exotic fishing and a “one of a kind” café.

For more information please contact: John 092 284 7088, or Email: fishinginhuahin@gmail.com, www.Fisjinginhuahin.com Facebook page: Greenfield Terrace Restaurant & Cafe

