Khao Chong Kachok Skywalk – a new viewing experience

Provincial Cultural Council President Chanvit Aunahasuthiyanon revealed that the landscape on the Khao Chong Krachok is currently under improvement, preparing for a new facelift, the ‘Skywalk’.

Khao Chong Krachok is a small but rather a significant mountain located along Prachuap Bay, with a 360-degree viewpoint overlooking the panorama of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province including Ao Noi, Ao Manao, Ao Prachuap. Ao is a Thai name for bay.



A one-million-baht budget will be funded the people and private sectors in constructing the Skywalk on top of Khao Chong Krachok. This landmark lies within the ​​Wat Thammikram Worawihan temple.

Upon completion, the Skywalk will allow tourists to walk on a clear-glass floor and see the majestic beauty of Prachuap Khiri Khan Bay from a bird’s eye view including the Tenasserim Hills on the west.



The skywalk is made from a strong, heat-resistant fiberglass with an area of 8 sqm, extending out 3 metres from the mountain’s edge to serve as the viewpoint.

Prior to the construction, Mr Chanvit will arrange a team of geological engineers to inspect the foundation of the limestone mountain and come up with a long-term preventive solution in case of minor landslides.

In addition, tourists who successfully made up the hill can also pay homage to the Buddha’s relics and Phra Buddha Mongkhon Khiri Khan at the summit.

