We were still hanging around in Prachuap province, but we didn’t know where to go next, and then I happened to see a post from one of my facebook friends that he visited Khao Ta Mong Lai Forest Park, so my friends and I decided to head out exploring again with that as our next target. We headed South on route 4, the main road coming out of Hua Hin, and drove for about an hour and a half, a left turn at Makro Prachuap, then a right before Wat Thammikaram Worawihan, then follow the main road along the seaside until crossing a bridge and following the road as it curves right and you’ve arrived at Khao Ta Mong Lai Forest Park without difficulty. Along the way, don’t forget to stop and take some pictures of the beautiful views and colourful fishing boats.

Khao Ta Mong Lai Forest Park is located at Ao Noi, the park consists of two mountain ranges located 290-320 meters above mean sea level and a slope of more than 35 degrees and most of the areas are high cliffs, there is a trail from the park headquarters to the viewpoint along the peninsula and it is a distance of about 300 meters. There is a trail up the peak but it is now closed for tourists’ safety. The beach is a bit rocky but it was easy to walk on the rocks, there were many people there picking shells off the rocks in the water, this part is a better view than the other side of the mountain and you could see the whole bay from this point. All climbing is prohibited but people were coming down from the hills in the late afternoon and sunset can be quite beautiful.

We put up our tents by the sea where the atmosphere is very nice and quiet, there is lovely fresh air and a nice sea breeze and also there’s a chic cafe’ nearby which is good for our morning coffee. The cafe is also a great spot for sitting and watching the sunset, the atmosphere is excellent, drinks, food & desserts are available, and the price is also inexpensive starting from 30-40 Baht. The location for the tent here is quite good, let’s say one of the best camping spots in Prachuap province and also a landmark for the sunset on the beach, which you should not miss. Make an arrangement with friends and bring your family to go camping and experience nature, which will be a great experience for children as well.

The entrance fee to the park is free and if you bring your own tent, it charges 50 baht per person, but if you don’t have your own don’t worry too much, they can be rented for only 250 baht/tent, which comes with 2 bedding including. But if you’re not the type of person who loves sleeping on the sand, then there are many hotels around the National Park that you can find whatever your budget. We only stayed there for one night because some of our friends had to go back to work on Monday.

Khao Ta Mong Lai Forest Park is a peaceful, natural respite from the minor bustle of small-town life, it’s a beautiful place for a picnic. I definitely recommend visiting once. For more information or the directions, call: 093-01409910.

