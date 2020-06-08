More domestic airports reopened

Airport Authority of Thailand (AAT) director-general Chula Sukmanop has announced on Friday the reopening of seven additional airports. These airports have resumed their services last Saturday June 6. They are:

• Tak,

• Trat

• Nakhon Ratchasima

• Narathiwat

• Pai

• Phetchabun

• Sukhothai.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) reopened these airports in compliance with the government’s third phase of easing the lockdown restrictions,” Chula said. “The operating hours of these airports will be between 6:00am to 8:00pm,” he added.

The CAAT further announced that domestic flights have resumed at the following airports: Khon Kaen, Chumphon, Tak, Trat, Trang, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan Nakhon, Narathiwat, Buri Ram, Pai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phrae, Mae Sot, Mae Hong Son, Ranong, Roi Et, Loei, Lampang, Sakon Nakhon,Sukhothai, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.

Airports that are opened for both domestic and special international flights are only: Krabi, Chiang Mai, Don Mueang, Mae Fah Luang, Chiang Rai, Samui, Suvarnabhumi, Surat Thani, Hat Yai, Hua Hin and U-Tapao.

Source: The Nation

comments