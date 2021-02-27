Onboard drinking and dine allowed on flights as airlines permit transit

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) had announced that international passengers will be allowed to transit Thailand starting Monday.

The authority has also authorised an easing of some restrictions on domestic flights.

International passengers have for some time been banned from transiting at Thai airports or using them to transfer to other flights as part of the government’s Covid-19 containment measures, said Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.

The change to the transit/transfer flights policy was made following calls by airlines for Covid-19 relief measures, he said.

The aviation authority has also told operators of domestic flights they can resume serving in-flight meals and drinks, as well as selling souvenirs from Thursday.

However, passengers and flight attendants are still required to follow Covid-19 control protocols. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks throughout flights, except while eating or drinking.

Original writer: Post Reporters

Source: Bangkok Post

