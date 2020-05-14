Operational hours for airports recently opened

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has published the operational hours for airports that have recently re-opened. The scheduled hours in different provinces are as follows:

Operational hours between 7am – 7pm, includes Nan, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Mae Sot, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Phanom, Buri Ram, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Chumphon, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Ranong.

Operational hours between 5am – 12am, includes Surat Thani Airport

Operational hours between 6am – 6pm, includes Hua Hin Airport

Operational hours between 6am – 10pm, includes Samui Airport

Operational hours between 6am – 12am, including Chiang Mai Airport and Hat Yai

Operational hours, 24 hour service, including Krabi, U-Tapao, Chiang Rai, Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi

The CAAT also advised passengers to check the provincial measures and the airline for last-minute changes before their scheduled flight.

For more information contact 02 568 8800 or visit: https://www.caat.or.th/en/

Source: The Thaiger | Chiang Mai News

comments