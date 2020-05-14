Operational hours for airports recently opened

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has published the operational hours for airports that have recently re-opened. The scheduled hours in different provinces are as follows:
- Operational hours between 7am – 7pm, includes Nan, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Mae Sot, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Phanom, Buri Ram, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Chumphon, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Ranong.
- Operational hours between 5am – 12am, includes Surat Thani Airport
- Operational hours between 6am – 6pm, includes Hua Hin Airport
- Operational hours between 6am – 10pm, includes Samui Airport
- Operational hours between 6am – 12am, including Chiang Mai Airport and Hat Yai
- Operational hours, 24 hour service, including Krabi, U-Tapao, Chiang Rai, Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi
The CAAT also advised passengers to check the provincial measures and the airline for last-minute changes before their scheduled flight.
For more information contact 02 568 8800 or visit: https://www.caat.or.th/en/
