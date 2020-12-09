The new ‘Khao Ta Mong Lai’ to open for tourists in January 2021

9 December – Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Mr Chatree Chanveerachai together with officials from the Department of National Parks, Tourism Authority of Thailand and other relevant government agencies discussed the preparation to launch the “Khao Ta Mong Lai View Point” natural tourism which will be held on 15 January 2012.

Another new attraction waiting to be discovered, it is a new travel experience for tourists as well as adventurers. This well-conserved tourist spot is located in a rich-green Forest Park in Muang District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Camping, fishing, mountain-climbing… surrounded by the magnificent beauty of nature, it’s definitely a place to visit for everyone.

More to follow…

Source: prachuppostnews.com

comments