Last month I shared with you my excursion to Khao Mong Lai and the joy of staying there in a tent, I hope that many of you enjoy following in my footsteps. I really love nature traveling and one place that I had wanted to go to for a long time but still couldn’t find an opportunity was The Sirindhorn International Environmental Park, well they invited me to visit and to tell my story to the people of Hua Hin.

This park was created to be a centre of knowledge, publicity, and training of an international standard on the conservation of energy, natural resources and the environment, as well as promoting ecotourism in order to stimulate and implant public awareness in sustainable development. The park is located at Khlong Ban Tra Yai and Khlong Ban Tra Noi, inside an army camp not far from Huai Sai Nua railway station between Hua Hin & Cha-am. This area was once an abundant mangrove forest full of a variety of plants and animals, now attempting to be recreated.

The centre is part of a nationwide network of centres developed by HRH Princess Sirindhorn, and provides an excellent introduction to Thailands new and innovative approach to environmental management. There are different areas set aside to focus on nature conservation, climate change, pollution, sustainable use, recycling, and energy efficiency. It also has meeting rooms and is well designed to host conferences. We look forward to visiting more of them in the future.

The Sirindhorn International Park is a great source of knowledge for students, young people and the public in general, both Thai and foreign, and it is hoped many more people will utilise the training facilities and better understand environmental issues. The park is managed by the foundation of SIEP and was officially opened in person by HRH Princess Maha Chakra Sirindhorn in July 2008, her visit and the ceremony delighted the board and staff greatly. It really is a great place to visit and is very visitor friendly, there is a wooden walkway and bridges winding through the eco-system of the mangrove wetlands, and you are at all times close to the sea and the refreshing breeze certainly helps on a hot day.

Take your time and observe the flora and the wildlife that inhabit the park, and please read the signs that are provided in both Thai and English. It is a great choice for all groups of traveler from the single person to families and groups, and only 15 minutes from the centre of Hua Hin. The Sirindhorn International Environmental Park is open daily from 08.30 – 17.00 and will re-open on April 30th.

Please call 032-508-352. 032-508-379. Or 032-508-405 if you wish to confirm

