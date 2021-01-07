U-Tapao airport halts commercial flights

Commercial and domestic flights at U-Tapao International Airport are suspended until 31 January following another surge of Covid-19 outbreak in Rayong and Chon Buri, which are classified as “red zone” provinces with maximum control and restrictions.

The two well-travelled destinations, Chiang Mai and Phuket could even be suspended longer if the Covid situation in Rayong and nearby provinces worsen.

Bangkok Airways, Thai Air Asia, and Thai Lion Air were also affected by the halt. Nevertheless, U-Tapao airport is still operational for special repatriation, medical, military and cargo flights.

Sources: The Thaiger | Pattaya News

