Udon Thani is calling

Whether you need to get away for a few days to recharge or just want to see more of Thailand, it’s time to pack you bag and head to beautiful Udon Thani!

There is no better time to explore Thailand than right now, especially with direct flights from Hua Hin to Udon Thani now available. Air Asia flies to and from Udon Thani Fridays and Sundays, making it a great way to spend a weekend, or leave Sunday and back Friday for a bit longer in the northeast.

The flight takes just over an hour. Having become somewhat of an important regional transportation hub, Udon Thani connects Thailand’s northeast with the rest of the Kingdom as well as Laos. There is a lot to offer travellers, with everything from amazing temples to a vibrant food and café scene to the ruins of one of the world’s oldest Bronze Age civilisations at Baan Chiang.

This bustling city of 130,000 people is big enough to offer all modern amenities, like Central Plaza shopping complex and metred taxis, yet small enough that you’ll be able to navigate easily around town and take in the historic buildings and structures with glimpses of a Thailand from yesteryear.

If you are in Udon over a weekend or a public holiday, the best way to familiarise yourself with the city is to take the Udon Thani City Tour Tram.

This covered, open-sided tram leaves twice a day from Central Plaza, with the tour taking 90 minutes showing you all the sights Udon has to offer.

Food options shine in Udon Thani with an abundance of local restaurants as well as a large and comfortable covered food court called UD Town, which has pretty much every food option you can possibly imagine in a very open and clean environment.

For those wanting a more upmarket dining experience, Mak Khang is a must-try for their very traditional and exceptional Thai flavours and their use of high-end ingredients like Wagyu beef. This is Bangkok-style dining in Udon Thani, though, thankfully, without the Bangkok price tag.

Another great place to dine is the lakeside café at Brown House Hotel by Blu Monkey. Serving up great Isaan food the traditional way, this restaurant takes pride in its flavours and presentation. Udon Thani is also a great base to explore the surrounding districts, either by hiring a car or a driver to take you to the many places of interest.

A recommended day trip would be a drive east to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Baan Chiang, or drive south to Khon Kaen, just over 100 km from Udon. An hour’s drive north of Udon is Nong Khai, situated on the banks of the mighty Mekong River.

Air Asia flies from Hua Hin to Udon Thani at 11.30 am Fridays and Sundays.

