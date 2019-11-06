Another weather depression heads toward Vietnam

Another depression was reported over the central part of South China Sea this morning (Tuesday) and it is moving slowly east toward Vietnam, with the likelihood that it will make landfall on November 10th or 11th, according to Thailand’s Meteorological Department today.

According to the department’s weather bulletin, the intense low pressure cell had developed into a Category 2 storm, or depression, by 1am this morning , with wind speeds at its centre measured at 55kph, adding that the depression will not have any impact on Thailand for the time being.

Temperatures in northern, north-eastern, eastern and central regions, including Bangkok and its suburbs, are forecast to dip 1-30C in the next 24 hours due to the onset of a moderate cold front from China, said the Weatherman.

Minimum temperatures in the Northern provinces of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Lamphun are forecast to be 22-230C and 10-140C on mountain tops.

In the Northeast, minimum temperatures are forecast at 20-220C and 11-140C on the mountains.

Meanwhile, the Southern region will face more rain with isolated heavy showers.

Bangkok and its surrounding provinces will experience cold weather, with minimum temperatures ranging from 22-230C with thunder storms over 10% of the area.

Source: Thai PBS World

