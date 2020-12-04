South flooding claimed seven lives

Heavy rains and severe flooding in the southern region have claimed 7 lives including 4 from the most affected Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), Nakhon Si Thammarat suffered most from the floods with numerous houses submerged and vast farmland being destroyed.

Public Health Ministry inspector Pithakpol Boonyamalik said the water level has now stabilised and emergency workers have started to assist the victims. “Although assessment of the damages has not yet been concluded, reconstruction will begin within 3 – 4 days,” he added.

The DDPM have also reported that 7 people lost their lives from the disaster and have also caused many casualties including a 14-month-old child who was rushed to a hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat which was almost entirely submerged.

Residents were instructed to evacuate from their flooded homes as local administrative organisation will allocate funds to support the victims.

Meanwhile, Phattalung province and its 11 districts are mostly under water and railway services were temporarily suspended.

Source: Bangkok Post

