Cold weather in Central, South and Northern Thailand

Temperatures are declining throughout the Northeast, North, and Central regions. The Thailand Meteorological Department says the cold weather is due to the high-pressure system from China embracing the upper part of Thailand.

Bangkok today reports a temperature drop with a low of 16-18 degrees Celsius. While the Central region is expected to have cold weather with heavy winds a low variable from 14-17 degrees, and a high from 27-28 degrees.

The weather is expected to be hotter with temperatures rising up to 1-3 degrees.

The TMD also describes a strong northeast monsoon in the Gulf of Thailand and in the southern region.

Another high-pressure system from China covers upper Vietnam and Laos, and it is forecast to cover upper Thailand from 11-13 January 2021 with cool to cold weather.

Citizens along the eastern coastline should beware of inshore wind and waves up to 4 meters high.

All vessels should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore until tomorrow.

Source: TMD| TheThaiger

