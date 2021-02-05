Cold weather in upper Thailand, thundershowers forecast for South

A moderate high-pressure system covers the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East, resulting in cool to cold weather in those regions, the Thailand Meteorological Department forecast on Friday.

The department said that during February 7-9, outbreaks of thundershowers, strong winds and isolated rain would be likely over the North and the Northeast before the temperatures drop by 4-6 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North : Cold weather temperature lows of 16-19 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-36°C; the temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12°C.

Northeast : Cold weather temperature lows of 13-19°C, highs of 30-33°C; the temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-14°C.

Central : Cool weather in the morning temperature lows of 19-21°C, highs of 33-34°C.

East : Cool weather in the morning temperature lows of 19-23°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.

South (east coast) : Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-24°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast) : Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25°C, highs of 33-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas : cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 33-35°C.

Source: The Nation

