Cold weather with strong winds for upper and more rain in South Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Friday that a moderate high-pressure system from China covers the Northeast of Thailand. Cool to cold weather with strong winds are likely in upper Thailand with a 2-4 degrees Celsius drop in temperature in the North and the Northeast and a 1-3°C drop in the Central, the East, Bangkok and vicinity.

In addition, the westerly trough will be moving through Myanmar and the upper North, resulting in remote thundershowers with robust winds in the areas.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon controlling over the Gulf and the South is strengthening, resulting in more rain in the South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North : Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning and isolated thundershowers with gusty winds. Temperature lows of 15-22°C and highs of 32-35°C; the temperature on hilltops are likely to drop to 3-13°C.

: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning and isolated thundershowers with gusty winds. Temperature lows of 15-22°C and highs of 32-35°C; the temperature on hilltops are likely to drop to 3-13°C. Northeast : Cool to cold weather with strong winds. Temperature lows of 13-18°C, highs of 29-32°C; the temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-12°C.

: Cool to cold weather with strong winds. Temperature lows of 13-18°C, highs of 29-32°C; the temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-12°C. Central : Cool weather with fog in the morning. Temperature lows of 21-24°C, highs of 32-34°C.

: Cool weather with fog in the morning. Temperature lows of 21-24°C, highs of 32-34°C. East : Cool weather with isolated rain in 10 per cent of the area. Temperature lows of 21-24°C, highs of 29-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.

: Cool weather with isolated rain in 10 per cent of the area. Temperature lows of 21-24°C, highs of 29-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres offshore. South (east coast) : Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas. Temperature lows of 22-25°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

: Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas. Temperature lows of 22-25°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers. South (west coast) : Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.

: Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres offshore. Bangkok and surrounding areas : Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 33-35°C.

Source: Nationthailand

comments