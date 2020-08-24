Heavy floods continue in northern provinces

Serious flooding is still significant in Nan as the river in Phu Phiang district was overflowing yesterday morning. Nan is one of the northern provinces devastated by continuous heavy rain recently.



The flood level was at least 1.30 meters deep on Ban Saeng Dao-Tha Lor Road and it was almost impassable motorcycles and small vehicles. Authorities deployed military trucks and rafts to help affected residents travel in order to buy necessary needs for their daily consumption.

In Wiang Sa district, more than 1,000 houses were surrounded by flood and some of the them were even half-submerged. Main roads were mostly impassable and local officials including soldiers were handing out food and drinking water to local residents and evacuating victims to higher grounds.

Meanwhile in Phrae province, the Yom River had also overflowed in many areas of Sung Men and Muang districts. The irrigation chief of the Northern Province warned people to move their belongings to higher ground as water level in the river was rising rapidly. (TNA)

Source: Pattaya Mail

