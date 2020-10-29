Heavy isolated rain in the northern part

Just when you thought, the rainy season is still not over yet, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain and strong wind is likely over upper Thailand, while strong southwesterly winds dominate over the South and the Gulf and will bring isolated heavy showers in the region, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, category 3 tropical storm Molave has downgraded into a category 2 tropical depression over Ubon Ratchathani and is expected to further downgrade into category 1.

The department warned people in risky areas to beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and water runoff. It also advised small boats to stay ashore while all ships should proceed with caution and keep away from areas with thundershowers in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf as waves are expected to be 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershower areas.

Here are the forecasts:

Northeast: Cool weather and strong wind with widespread rain and isolated heavy to very heavy rain;

East: Cloudy and strong wind with thundershowers in 70 percent of the area and isolated heavy rain;

South (east coast): Cloudy with thundershowers in 60 percent of the area and isolated heavy rain;

South (west coast): Cloudy with thundershowers in 70 percent of the area and isolated heavy rains;

Source: Nation Thailand

comments